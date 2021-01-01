South Shore SoHo Storage Platform Bed with 2 Drawers, Multiple Sizes and Finishes

Simple Lines, High Quality FinishThanks to its neutral yet trendy finish and clean lines, this platform bed with drawers goes well with all of today's decors and styles. The elegant bed combines simple, minimalist lines with a rich finish to give your room a modern and sophisticated feel. With an accent of modernity and a touch of sophistication, the bed has an original, casual and contemporary look, and is an economic as well as stylish choice as it does not require a box spring.Practical StorageTurning wasted under-bed space into valuable additional storage, the platform bed features 2 spacious drawers, 1 on either side, which are equipped with ball-bearing full-extension drawer slides. The perfect place to store clothes, accessories or spare bedding, keeping them organized and hidden out of sight, the high quality bed frame provides a strong and stable base for your choice of mattress (not supplied), with a laminated top surface.5-year limited guaranteeSouth Shore is proud to stand behind this platform bed with drawers with an exclusive 5-year limited guarantee. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered. All our products meets or exceeds North American safety standards and our packaging are tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment. This item is shipped in 2 boxes, make sure to have a friend with you. Assembly is required by 2 adults and tools are not included. If you have questions regarding this product or need assistance do not hesitate to contact South Shore Furniture 7 days support. This product is made in North America with laminated particleboard. Mattress, headboard and accessories not included.