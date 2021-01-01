Tayse Rugs Soho Shag Dark Gray 5 ft. 3 in. x 5 ft. 3 in. Indoor Round Area Rug

With soft tones and an ultra-comfortable feel, this cozy shag rug makes decorating your home a breeze with its lavish touch and fabulous fabrication. Its plush texture will make you feel like you are walking on air. While being incredibly thick and plush, this shag stands up beautifully to busy, high-traffic areas in your home. Vacuum on high pile setting to remove debris taking care to avoid fraying the edges. Rotate periodically to extend the life of your investment. Color: Dark Gray.