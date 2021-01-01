Tayse Rugs Soho Shag Gray 5 ft. 3 in. x 7 ft. 3 in. Indoor Area Rug

Add warmth and style to any room from the ground up with the diamond-patterned shag rug. The classic diamond pattern combined with the plush shag texture provides softness underfoot and a touch of luxury. Warming up hardwood and tile floors while setting the stage for the rest of your ensemble, area shags are essential for any room in your abode. This power loomed rug features stain and fade resistant materials, ensuring that it will not discolor and will remain positively luscious in both look and feel. Color: Gray.