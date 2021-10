MOBILE WORKSTATION: This lightweight workstation is easy to move with it's 4 caster wheels; two wheels with locking feature COMPUTER DESK WITH KEYBOARD TRAY: This workstation comes with multiple surfaces to hold your monitors, keyboard, and CPU PORTABLE OFFICE DESK: Take your work with you on the go with this easy to transport computer desk HEAVY DUTY: This small desk is made from durable steel construction and is designed for an organized work station