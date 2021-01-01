Soho Fixed Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Marset - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (A631-242)

The Soho Fixed Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Marset makes a statement in the space with a traditional design reminiscent of the fixtures in shops and marketplaces. Designed by Joan Gaspar in 2010, this piece consists of a thick downrod that leads directly into the central rising piece of a wide polyethylene shade. The opal diffuser within the shade spreads an even and transformative layer of light that elevates the tone and ambiance of the space. Marset, making its start in 1940s Spain casting metals, has truly come a long way. Now an award-wining designer lighting company, Marset aims to create every piece with modernism and innovation in mind. Sometimes quirky, always distinguished; the fixtures become a living art piece that can be treasured for years to come. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Black