SoHo Console Table Weathered White - Breighton Home

Perfectly designed to keep your living room in vogue without overwhelming your current decor; the SoHo Console Table by Breighton Home is a must have! The clean lines of the simple yet elegant silhouette; give this one tier piece its modern contemporary style. The tempered glass sides give the illusion of a floating shelf; ideal to draw all the attention to your favorite collectibles. Crafted with longevity in mind; this stylish unit has a hollow core shelf and a particle board back panel that are both finished with a rich melamine laminate. Place this rectangle table in your entryway; home office or even behind your sofa. The versatility of this item is endless. Want additional storage space for your out the door essentials? Simply add storage bins right below the tabletop. With only a 3 step assembly; you will be able to enjoy it right after delivery! Complete the look with additional furniture from the SoHo Collection by Breighton Home. Each sold separately. Color: Oak.