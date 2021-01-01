Madeli Soho 24" Bathroom Vanity for Integrated Basin - Glossy White

Madeli brings together a team with 25 years of combined experience, the newest production technologies, and reliable availability of it's products. Featuring sleek sophisticated lines Madeli vanities are also created with contemporary finishes and materials. Some vanities also feature Blum soft-close hardware. Madeli also includes a Limited 1 Year Warranty on Glass Vessels, Basin, and Counter Tops. The Soho Collection is unabashedly contemporary. It draws you in with its clean lines and subtle texture, stunning Italian-style hardware and matching feet. The simple L-shape or more dramatic S-shaped open rectangular feet are available in polished chrome or brushed nickel. The choice is up to you! Designed with a larger than average 24" height for extra storage space, deep drawers complete with full-extension Grasshopper soft-closing hardware and available in nine sizes, the Soho Collection offers unmatched functionality. Superior quality is evident in the refined wood construction and polyurethane-protected finish. Choose a rich Walnut or Ash Grey woodgrain finish for a warm contemporary look, or a Glossy White finish to a make a modern statement.FEATURESTwo deep spacious drawers with side glass retainers for functional storageGlass dividers for customized storage spaceFull-extension European soft-close glides for full easy accessSoft-close motion for effortless opening and closingChoice of feet design and handles in Polished Chrome or Brushed NickelFaucet and drain are not included Matching mirror and medicine cabinet availableLimited 1 Year Warranty on Glass Vessels, Basin, and Counter Tops How to handle your counterView Spec and Installation Guide