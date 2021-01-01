The sculptural lines of this striking design are softened by the closeup look at this agate-inspired rug. Power loomed of a luxurious blend of synthetic yarns for durability, texture and shine. Inspired by the notorious artist lofts and galleries of New York, the Soho collection is made up of clean, modern patterns in soft hues and textures. The combination creates a stunning result and has the unique quality of being neutral enough to fit in most dé£¯r, yet interesting enough to make your room stand out. This collection is made of durable polypropylene, a fade-resistant, easy-to-clean material that can stand up to the everyday wear and tear of areas that see heavy foot traffic. Liora Manne Soho 9 x 12 Black Indoor Geode Industrial Area Rug Polyester | SOH91710048