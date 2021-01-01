From quorum international
Quorum International Soho 52-in Oiled Bronze Indoor Ceiling Fan (5-Blade) | 64525-8641
Advertisement
With an enormous selection of designs and finishes to choose from, you'll find the perfect ceiling fan that allows you to express your own personal taste. Comfortably walking the line between modern and traditional, our soft contemporary designs offer the best of both worlds. Fans in this collection will compliment any ensemble. Quorum International Soho 52-in Oiled Bronze Indoor Ceiling Fan (5-Blade) | 64525-8641