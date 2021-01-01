The optical pattern features curved lines which merge into the center, creating a dramatic focal point. The organic forms appear to create an optical illusion, making any space it is put in appear larger. Power loomed of a luxurious blend of synthetic yarns for durability, texture and shine. Inspired by the notorious artist lofts and galleries of New York, the Soho collection is made up of clean, modern patterns in soft hues and textures. The combination creates a stunning result and has the unique quality of being neutral enough to fit in most dé£¯r, yet interesting enough to make your room stand out. This collection is made of durable polypropylene, a fade-resistant, easy-to-clean material that can stand up to the everyday wear and tear of areas that see heavy foot traffic. Liora Manne Soho 5 x 8 Blue Indoor Abstract Moroccan Area Rug Polyester | SOH58711303