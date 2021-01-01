From nshi

Soges 55 inch Gaming Desk Computer Gamer Desk with Water-Proof Mouse Pad T-Shaped Desk PC Computer Desk Computer Workstation with USB Handle Rack.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

?24-Hour Immediate reply?If there are any problems about the product, please contact us directly, we will reply and offer a solution in 24 hours. Large gaming space?: Combined by 2 separate carbon fiber textured desktops, 2mm thickness mouse pad on the desk, it offers ample surface for multiple computer monitors, keyboard and other gaming gears. Dimensions?: L*W*H =55.1*23.6*29.9 inch. Mouse pad size: L*W=31.5*23.2 inch. Hand measured, there may be 1 inch difference in measurement. Thank you for your understanding. Multi-functional?: Soges gaming table comes with 1 gaming handle rack, 1 cup holder, 1 headphone hook, 2 cable management holes, and 1 waterproof mouse pad, Keep your gaming gears well-organized when you battle in the games. Durable & Sturdy?: Heavy-duty metal frame adds stability and sturdiness of the gaming desk.T shape design with adjustable foot pads keep the desk stable even on uneven floor. Suitable for home and office.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com