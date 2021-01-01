iTouchless SoftStep Bathroom Slim Step Control System & Removable Inner Bucket Trash Cans with AbsorbX Odor Filter, 3 Gallon Stainless Steel

UNCONDITIONAL PROMISE – Your 100% satisfaction is assured and backed by a Full-Service Manufacturer's Promise for two years, including Dedicated Customer Support (see user manual for details) GENTLE & SILENT LID CLOSE – Durable, ergonomic pedal requires minimal force to open; easy to replace air damper for years of like-new performance BEAUTIFUL STAINLESS STEEL – Elegant, fingerprint-proof, smudge-resistant stainless steel is easy to clean. Complements any bathroom, bedroom, office cubicle, and tight or narrow space ODOR CONTROL SYSTEM – 1 AbsorbX odor filter is included. AbsorbX filter absorbs & neutralizes odors the natural way for up to 3 months. For a fresh & clean smelling home BUILT TO LAST – Sturdy, large steel pedal is designed to last over 200, 000 steps – that’s more than 20 steps a day for over 25 years!