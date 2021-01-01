Softball Player Accessories Home Decoration Gifts Softball Player Jersey No #78 Gadget Ball Sport Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

You are a girl playing baseball? Or you a mom of sporty girls? Show your love to this awesome sports while using your cellphone with this softball back number design. This cute fan equipment is a homerun for every pitcher, baserunner or catcher! This softball gadget makes a great present idea for Mother's Day, x-mas, birthday or Christmas for mom, dad, daughter, boy, coach, runner. Proud support your kids home school team at match, pratctise, game, exercise, practice, tournement, training. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only