ROYALE LINENS Soft Tees Luxury Cotton Modal Ultra Soft Chambray Blue 4-Piece King Jersey Knit Sheet Set

Soft Tees Jersey Knit The ultimate soft and cozy jersey knit sheet for everyone and every room-kid's rooms, dorms, first apartments and master bedrooms. You will enjoy your best night's sleep wrapped in these finely knit sheets. You will not want to get out of bed! Soft, breathable, and durable, these are a must have. Construction Jersey knit sheets are knitted of 70% modal and 30% combed cotton. Modal fabric is made by spinning cellulose that has been reconstituted from trees-most often beech trees. Modal is naturally breathable and silky smooth to the touch. It is color-fast, resists shrinkage and is easy care. We combine both fabrics to create the essential jersey knit sheet. Benefits: High quality modal cotton jersey knit 150 GSM fabric to keep you cozy without getting too hot Soft, flexible and breathable for maximum sleep comfort Fully elasticized fitted sheet for secure fit on mattresses up to 15” deep Affordable prices that fit any budget, without sacrificing quality Beautiful colors to complement any decor Perfect Fit Sizing: King set includes: 108" W x 102" L flat sheet, 80" W x 80" L fitted sheet, Two 20" W x 40" L king pillowcases Easy Care: Machine wash and dry, fade resistant, wrinkle resistant and pill resistant. Color: Chambray Blue.