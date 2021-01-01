Philips Soft White ST19 LED 40-Watt Equivalent Dimmable Smart Wi-Fi Wiz Connected Wireless Light Bulb (4-Pack)

Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED lighting puts you in complete control of your lighting with smart bulbs that are easy to use, functional, and affordable. We've made all your favorite high-quality Philips bulbs smarter, just connect them to your existing Wi-Fi network. Smart Dimming Soft White - create a cozy atmosphere with a warm relaxing soft white color. Control your lights wherever you are using the WiZ app or your favorite compatible voice control device. Product requires a Wi-Fi connection to operate wirelessly. Compatible with WiZ apps and products along with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri Shortcuts.