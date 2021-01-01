Rembrandt Soft Round Pastels, Mouse Grey No 707.7, 4/Pack (33119-Pk4)

Rembrandt® Pastels are the world's most popular soft pastel, possessing unsurpassed glow, purity, and intensity. They are made from the best quality, finely ground pure pigments in an extra-fine Kaolin clay binder. The result is a velvety smooth softnes s in every color.Each rich color is thoroughly blended and uniform, end to end. Rembrandt® Pastels contain no hard bits or sharp edges which could cause shiny spots or scratches during application. Rembrandt® Pastels are hand-checked throughout producti on to ensure artists the consistency in texture, color, and working qualities that they've come to depend on.Each round Rembrandt® Pastel stick has a transparent label printed with information valuable to the artist: the color name and number, the numbe r suffix indicating whether it is a pure tone (.5), a shade (.3), or a tint (.7, .8, .9), and the lightfastness rating. Lightfastness is especially important when using pastels, since hey're practically pure pigment and very susceptible to light..color: mouse grey.Color: mouse Gray.Unit: each.Available in a comprehensive range of tones, shades, and tints.Color code: 707.7.Professional quality soft pastels for the discerning artist.Each color is thoroughly blended for uniform laydown from end to end.Made from premium pure pigments and an extra-fine Kaolin clay binder.Hand checked throughout the production process to maintain the highest quality standards.Rembrandt® Pastels are the world's most popular soft pastel, possessing unsurpassed glow, purity, and intensity. They are made from the best quality, finely ground pure pigments in an extra-fine Kaolin clay binder. The result is a velvety smooth softness.