From j&v textiles
J&V TEXTILES Soft Round and Padded Closed Front Toilet Seat with Easy Clean and Change Hinges in Pink
Enjoy the benefits of the traditional round plastic toilet seat and lid finish. This elegant heavy duty round toilet seat is both sturdy and durable and provides an attractive decor finish to your bathroom and toilet area. The attractive provides a stark contrast for any bathroom decor. Shift your style from plain white to pitch black for a change of bathroom scenery. Color: Pink.