From stupell industries
Stupell Industries Soft Ocean Sunset Cloudy Nautical Horizon, Designed by John SEBA Black Framed Wall Art, 12 x 12, Orange
Advertisement
Dimensions: 12 x 1.5 x 12 Inch Frame Proudly Made in USA We start with a giclee lithograph mounted on wood, and finish it with a texturized brush stroke finish. We didn't stop there though as we fit it within a 1.5 inch thick ebony wood grain frame to add depth and dimension. Ready to Hang - No Installation or Hardware Needed Design by John Seba