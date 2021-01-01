Emoly Soft Mesh Dog Harness Vest, X-Large Dog Harness, Night Reflective Adjustable Mesh Harness with Padded Vest and Leash（Pink）

Attention : Sizing does NOT correspond to your pet’s breed size or weight. MEASURE your pet and refer to our sizing chart to find the best fit before ordering. All weather vest : Made using breathable mesh fabric, this pet harness is ideal weather all year-round. Easy installation : Adjustable Belt, Since the buckle is attached to the waistline, you can adjust the length at the waistline, fit gently and fit perfectly with the dog's body perfectly! Suitable : With a strong velcro closure and heavy duty metal for secure leash attachment, this safety harness allows you to walk your pet with confidence. Safety :In the nighttime walking and poor visibility situations, it is designed to confirm that the dog is visible and safe.