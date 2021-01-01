'Soft Forest I' Oil Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas

Lend your home a natural focal point with this oil painting print. This design showcases the serene scene of a forest filled with trees in green, brown, and blue tones. Made in the United States, this unframed canvas is wrapped over solid wood stretcher bars. This square piece is offered in a variety of sizes to ensure it fits into your space, and it includes wall mounting hardware so you can hang it up right away. Size: 16" H x 16" W x 1.5" D