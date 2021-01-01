'Soft Forest I' by Nan - Picture Frame Painting Print on Paper

This picture is titled "soft.." but it really is almost reflective, as if there were water present that you cannot see. This beautiful forest will provide depth and color to any room. This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed in a mirrored frame that illuminates the subject. It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 30 years of decorative framing and art experience.