Soft Feeling Jelly For Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Case (2020) Silky Slim Bumper Cover (Midnight Blue) S20p-Sfjel-Mblu
Material: Tpu, Rubber: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Midnight Blue Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Plus Rugged Defender - Made With The Durable Premium Quality Tpu Rubber Charge Wirelessly - Supports Wireless Charging Without Removing Phone Case Perfect Fit - Designed And Manufactured With Precise Cutouts & Mold For Your Device Galaxy S20 Plus Jelly Case Compatible With Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (2020) 6.7 Inches