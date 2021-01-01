Soft Clouds Giclee Canvas Art Print, 40x40 in.

This Soft Clouds Giclee Canvas Art Print is a beautiful way to fill empty wall space! Its cool tones and light, abstract style gives it a calming, peaceful quality. Art measures 40L x 1.25W x 40H in. Giclee printed on archival-grade, poly-cotton canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features a landscape with clouds subject Hues of white, green, tan, blue, and brown Weight: 6.93 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to heat, direct sunlight, and moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.