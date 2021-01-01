Sentinel Spectrum Soft Chews for Dogs, 2-8 lbs, (Orange Box), 6 Soft Chews (6-mos. supply)

**Your furry friend must have a current heartworm test result on file with your veterinarian in order to be prescribed heartworm medication. Please visit your veterinarian to have this test performed annually to protect your four-legged friend.** Sentinel Spectrum is a monthly oral preventive prescription that protects your pet against heartworms, adult roundworms, adult hookworms, whipworms, and prevents the development of flea eggs. Best of all, this medication may also help protect your pal against heartworm disease and intestinal worms, all in a tasty, flavored chewable tablet.