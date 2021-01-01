Soft Cashmere Amber Scented Wax Melts, Better Homes & Gardens, 2.5 oz (4-Pack)

Better Homes & Gardens 2.5 oz Soft Cashmere Amber Scented Wax Melts, 4-Pack: Better Homes & Gardens 2.5 oz Soft Cashmere Amber Scented Wax Melts fill your home with a fresh and inviting aroma immediately upon melting. The Soft Cashmere Amber scent is an intriguing harmony of warm cashmere, ambered sandalwod, earthy patchouli, and spicy peppercorn balanced by fresh cassis, elegant musks, dewy moss, and a sparkle of cool citrus. The scent captures a gentle fragrance that is widely appealing and contributes to a warm and inviting atmosphere. The second they start melting, they release a pleasant, soothing scent into the air, freshening up the air and getting rid of odors, all without open flames. They can be recycled or reused once they have solidified and are easily cleaned since they don't produce any wick or soot. Divided into 6 cubes, simply break off a piece, add to your favorite electric wax warmer and enjoy. Combine your favorite Better Homes & Gardens wax fragrances to create a custom blend. (Wax Warmer Sold Separately)