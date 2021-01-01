From unique loom
Unique Loom Sofia Rectangular Abstract Bohemian Area Rugs, Navy
Advertisement
Navy Blue/6' 0 x 9' 0PolypropyleneMachine-MadeArea RugTurkeyFamily Room; Home Office; Kitchen; Dining Room; Kids' Room; Bedroom0.25 InchesCare Instructions: Vacuum regularly and spot cleanIndoorTo remove any creases, flip rug upside down and roll in both directions, exerting pressure. Your rug will lie flat within a few days. Images and rug dimensions are as accurate as possible. Dimensions and colors may vary slightly.