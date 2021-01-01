SAFAVIEH Sofia Light Gray/Blue 5 ft. x 5 ft. Square Border Area Rug

Advertisement
Old world styling, modish hues and a nod to fab fashion make the Sofia Collection the stately but swanky choice in luxury area rugs. Traditional motifs laced in deep rich colors are finished in an antique patina for a decorator look that is all-together classic, classy and now. Sofia rugs are power loomed in Turkey and beautifully styled using high-quality polypropylene fibers and a jute backing to bring antique carpet qualities to elegant, immanently affordable area rugs. Color: Light Gray/Blue.