From unique loom

Unique Loom Sofia Larvotto Brown 3' 3 x 19' 8 Runner Rug

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The alluring textures and dynamic colors of the Sofia Collection can emphasize many styles you might wish to create. This collection has warm, distressed blue-greens that accent your home while also being thick and sumptuous, caressing your feet with every step. This exquisite, comfy rug makes for a unique addition to any room. Each rug is available in various different sizes and shapes. This collection also provides rich hues with extraordinary markings. Color: Brown.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com