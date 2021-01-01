Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Traditional Vintage Rug, French Inspired Perfect for All Home Décor, 5' 0 x 5' 0 Round, Turquoise/Ivory

Pile: Polypropylene - Backing: Jute - Weave: Machine Woven (Power Loomed) - Made In: Turkey Size in FT: 5' 0 x 5' 0 - Size in CM: 152 x 152 - Pile Height & Thickness: 1/3" - Colors: Turquoise, Ivory Easy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shed - underlay (rug pad) recommended to prevent slipping and sliding Easy to clean, just follow these instructions: As long as it's a short-pile, indoor rug, we recommend spot cleaning with resolve, and regular vacuuming is recommended - you can use a carpet cleaner (shampooer) but it should be dried immediately and evenly In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying a downward pressure on the crease