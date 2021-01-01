Blue Sofa With Pillow L-Shaped Sofa Soft Sofa And Sofa Bed

This modern sectional sofa design is classic and never out of date. This sofa is a perfect complement to the modern home style. Oversized 2-seat + lounge chair, adjustable back, meet your needs, make you more relaxed and comfortable. Leaping blue interior and smooth lines perfectly blend to create a harmonious appearance, which can be suitable for any decorative style and improve your space. The combination sofa is compact enough. Multi functional space saving sectional sofa is an ideal choice for small apartment, small TV room, attic or studio. Let you feel different space. At the same time, adequate seating space is provided.