Sofa With Chrome Exposed Frame

This sofa is not only appealing, but also extremely comfortable. This sofa comes in your choice of two upholstery colors, allowing you to match it to any office decor. Made from high quality materials, this sofa offers longevity and durability. What's more is that this sofa contains heavy duty cushioning that ensures maximum comfort and relaxation. The look of this sofa is super stylish and chic, perfect for the modern working space. However, this sofa can be used for any type of office space. What makes this sofa so stylish and unique is its exposed chrome frame, which makes the sofa appear modern. This sofa offers the best of both worlds; comfort and style. By placing these sofas in your reception area, you can rest assured that your guests will be comfortable and at ease. Color: Gray