Drew Barrymore Flower Home Sofa, Pink Velvet

The Fabric Track Arm 86 in. Sofa by Drew Barrymore Flower Home looks fancy enough for your formal living room but feels comfy enough for everyday sitting. This sofa begins with an engineered wood frame, and the spring seat is padded with batting. The couch is topped with removable seat cushions and pillow-style back cushions, which are stuffed with polyester fill. Tapered rubberwood legs in a natural finish offer support. For easy cleaning, the cushion covers are equipped with zippers for removal.Choose from the available upholstery colors to best coordinate with existing furniture and decor. The Parisian Pink and New York Navy sofa options are covered with plush velvet upholstery from the base to the square track arms. The English Gray sofa option is upholstered with easy-care polyester fabric in a wildly versatile gray herringbone pattern. (Please note that all color options are subject to availability.)Make this sofa your own by adding your favorite throw pillows and blanket. To create the signature look of Drew Barrymore Flower Home, mix and match different pillow patterns, colors, and sizes. You're free to choose all your favorite pieces; each item in this exclusive collection will coordinate with the next!A Note About Engineered Wood: Often referred to as "MDF" which stands for "medium density fiberboard," this particular type of engineered wood is made of compressed wood fibers and has several benefits, including affordability, consistency, durability, and resistance to warping.The Beauty and Benefits of Rubberwood: Hailing from the maple family of trees, the rubber tree is used in the manufacture of high-end furniture. This durable Asian hardwood is valued for its dense grain, minimal shrinkage, attractive color, and acceptance of different finishes. It is also prized as an "environmentally friendly" wood, as it makes use of trees that have been cut down at the end of their latex-producing cycle.About Drew Barrymore Flower Home: Drew Barrymore Flower Home makes it easy and affordable for everyone to let their unique personal style come alive wherever they may live. Vibrant, inviting, and full of life, the collection itself has a get-along philosophy, allowing things to come together in a curated way. Guided by inspiration from Drew's travels as well as familiar places she keeps near to her heart, each piece is a reflection of her direction and taste crafted with attention to detail. The result is a refreshing and unexpected mix full of bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh colorways, and functional silhouettes.