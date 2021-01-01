Sofa Sleeper Sofa Soft Sofa With 2 Pillows

This can be used as a sofa or bed. Sofa, which can be converted into a fully functional Futon sleeper in seconds, is a good choice for your home, office and guest room. If your friend comes to stay at home, open it up and you can use it as a bed. This transformation is very practical at home. The back is hand pleated. This design increases the three-dimensional sense, making the sofa design simple and not monotonous. Color: White Faux Leather