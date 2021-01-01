Jaxx Sofa Saxx Bean Bag Lounger, 4-Feet, Chocolate Microsuede

COMFY LOUNGER FOR KIDS OR ADULTS - 4 foot plush Sofa Saxx bean bag works great for children, teens, or adults, At 4 feet long, Jaxx Sofa Saxx easily seats 1 adult or 2 children – this bean bag will be everyone’s favorite seat in the house PERFECT FOR ANY DÉCOR - Create a relaxed setting with the highest level of comfort, or liven up your home theatre, dorm, game-room, or playroom, Filled with shredded foam cushions that provide the perfect amount of support and stands the test of time MACHINE WASHABLE - Unlike traditional furniture, you don’t have to worry about it getting dirty, The Sofa Saxx Lounger includes a removable, machine-washable cover and durable inner-liner with childproof zipper ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY PACKAGING - shipped in compressed packaging to reduce shipping costs and our environmental impact, Minimal assembly in 5 minutes or less: Liner comes pre-filled, just unroll the foam filled liner and zip up the cover 1 YEAR WARRANTY - For any issues with your product, contact Jaxx customer service, Assembled in the USA, made in the USA and Mexico, Product Dimensions: 46”D x 34”W x 26”H