Trule Sofa Game Chair with Built-in Speakers

This double sleeper sofa bed is the best addition to any living and bedroom. Whatever the design of the home's style, this minimalistic sofa bed will match it perfectly. It has an adjustable backrest that can adjust to different angles, and the soft foam will provide a perfect perch for you. You can have fun lounging on it or use it as a bed for when you have friends and family staying overnight. Ergonomic design - adjustable backrest angles deliver sturdy support for the upper and lower back. You can get the position you want easily in seconds. Widely used - this sofa bed is perfect for floor activities like meditation, playing video games, watching tv, working with a laptop, reading, etc. Superior comfort - with overstuffed padding, you can enjoy hanging out in the lazy afternoon or catching some sleep at night. Thick padded - this mattress has a velvet surface and is filled with superior sponges so as to allow you to sit or lie on it with a more comfortable experience. Foldable design makes it easy to move and store. Color: Beige