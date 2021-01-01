From pulaski

Blue Sofa Cushions DS-D480-980-1

$739.62
In stock
Buy at 1stopbedrooms

Description

Coastal-casual and built for cozy cups of morning coffee or cocktails by starlight, this open-diamond weave set is an ideal addition to a porch or patio. Built with a sturdy galvanized steel frame, the light gray waterproof resin wicker construction pairs perfectly with the water and UV-resistant removable deep blue cushions. Zippered covers ensure hassle-free maintenance, and plush cushions deliver a luxe, relaxing feel from the comfort of your own backyard.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com