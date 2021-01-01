From darby home co
Soderlund Traditional Beveled and Distressed Accent Mirror
Advertisement
A clean-lined silhouette gets a dose of classic character with this antique-inspired wall mirror. Crafted in the USA, this beveled glass piece is set in a wooden frame with grooved accents and a distressed copper and bronze finish. Wall-mounting hardware is pre-installed on the back, ensuring this rectangular design is ready to hang vertically or horizontally as soon as it arrives. The manufacturer backs this product with a lifetime warranty. Size: 25.5" H x 21.5" W