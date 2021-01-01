From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Socorro Semi-Flushmount Light - Color: Grey
Enhance all your interiors with the sculptural lines of the Socorro Semi-Flushmount by Sea Gull Lighting. A tasteful transitional fixture, it's made from steel and starts with a smooth surfaced, stepped canopy that extends four vertical ribs around a single downrod that drops to a spherical hub. The central hub secures the lamping, extending three damp-listed candelabra-style sockets upward, accented by a horizontal ring stabilized at the widest point of the vertical ribs to provide additional stability. Shape: Abstract. Color: Grey. Finish: Stardust