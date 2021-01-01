Socobeta Type?C Adapter 5 in 1 to HDMI 2 USB 3.0 Memory Card Reader Multiport Converter Adapter

【USB C HUB 5 IN 1】The multiport adapter adopts VL100+VL813+PS176+GL3224 chip. The Type?C Adapter is equipped with 2 USB 3.0 ports, Micro SD/TF card reader slot for all new thunderbolt 3 MacBook Pro/MacBook 2019/2018/2017/2016/2015 and other USB-C port devices. 【4K UHD USB C TO HDMI ADAPTER】The HDMI Adapter can mirror or extend your screen with HDMI port to HDTV, monitor or projector. High resolution is 3840X2160P/30HZ (requires display host support), also supports 1080p/23.98/24/50/59.94/60HZ, 1080i/50/59.94 /60HZ, 720p/50/59.94/60HZ, etc. Support HDCP2.2. 【SUPER SPEED USB 3.0 PORTS】The Type?C Multiport Adapter's USB3.0A supports high current 0.9A and supports high speed 5Gbps. Backward compatible with USB2.0/1.1.USB C(Type C) adapters allow you to connect keyboard, mouse, hard drive, etc to MacBook Pro. 【CONVENIENT SD/TF CARD READER】The Type?C Adapter only needs a few seconds to complete the reading speed, super fast to upload and download your data; convenient usb-c adapter to acc