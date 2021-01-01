Socobeta Gaming Headset Head-Mounted Gaming Headphone with Microphone for PS4 PC(Black RGB (ZXK90112))

?APPLICABILITY?Gaming headset is suitable for PS4 Pro, PS4, PS 4 Slim, PC, laptop, PSP, Mac, tablet, Switch, Switch 3DS, suitable for Switch gaming headset 3ds LL. WELL PICKED UP?Head-mounted gaming headsets can pick up sound well. Easy-to-access volume control and microphone mute function, easy to control even during full-screen games, and come with a flexible retractable headband. COMFORTABLE FOAM EARMUFFS?The memory foam on the ear cups makes you feel comfortable. Skin-friendly, soft artificial leather, can be worn for a long time without getting stuffy. The adjustable steel slider can be adjusted according to different head sizes, suitable for most people. VOICE CLEARLY?The microphone game headset can provide you with clear sound, give you a little advantage when playing games, and better help game team collaboration. EXCELLENT GAMING HEADREST?The computer headset is an excellent headrest for playing games, and can provide each player with more accurate, clear and smooth s