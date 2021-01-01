Socobeta 7.1 Surround Headset Noise?Cancelling Ergonomic Microphone Adjustable for Gaming

The anti?static technology inside the gaming headset prevents static electricity. You can chat with other players through clear voice and enjoy smooth teamwork. All?weather comfortable ergonomic and lightweight materials. This gaming headset uses an auto?adjustable padded headband and full?cover earmuffs with soft memory foam to bring you a super comfortable wearing experience. Even after a long time of gaming, The gaming headset has a sensitive and adjustable microphone with noise reduction technology. It can filter out most environmental noises around you and provide real?time calls without any delay. 50mm speaker unit, built?in 7.1 surround sound USB audio sound card; all game sound effects and details will be transmitted to your ears to provide an immersive gaming experience. Retractable noise?cancelling and improved cardioid microphone can reduce background and environmental noise and achieve clear communication.