SoCo Modern Socket Pendant Light by Tech Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (700TDSOCOPM24RW)

The SoCo Modern Socket Pendant Light by Tech Lighting helps create custom lighting solution for residential and commercial spaces. Its modern socket is hung from the metal ceiling canopy via a field cuttable fabric cord. This fixture is designed to hold a compatible 120-volt medium based bulb of choice to create a customized glow and the right ambience to elevate the space around. A versatile pendant light, it can be hung on its own or in rows above dining spaces or kitchen islands to infuse a touch of contemporary flair. Tech Lighting has developed a reputation for excellence in the past 25 years, built on their contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. The Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Shape: Exposed Bulb. Color: White. Finish: White Finish