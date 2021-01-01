Soccer Slang Canvas Art

From zoomie kids
Lend additional layers of color to your little one’s bedroom ensemble while ridding your home of boring, empty wall space with this sports-themed wall art piece! The perfect pick for little strikers, goalies, and sports fans, this piece features soccer-themed textual accents awash in vibrant colors. Made in the USA, it’s printed on 100% cotton canvas and hand stretched over a pinewood frame. Plus, it arrives with mounting accessories, saving you a trip to the hardware store. Size: 8" H x 12" W x 0.75" D