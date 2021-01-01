From creative converting
Soccer Party Supplies Kit, Serves 8 Guests
Advertisement
Each Soccer Party Supplies Kit contains: 8 Soccer Paper Plates (9”), 8 Soccer Dessert Plates (7”), 18 Soccer Napkins (6.5”), 18 Soccer Beverage Napkins (5”), 1 Sports Field Tablecloth (54” x 108”), 8 Soccer Cups (9 oz), and 8 Black forks, spoons, and knives. You'll be kicking it when you use these soccer party supplies at your next celebration. The design features black and white soccer balls and a grassy soccer field, making it perfect for a soccer birthday party, a team celebration, or a game viewing party. Use this kit in coordination with our other soccer party supplies.