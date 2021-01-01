From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Socalle Bedroom Collection 6-Drawer Dresser, One Size , White
Advertisement
Light and bright, this dresser is inspired by chic design. A natural finish over replicated oak grain offers an authentic touch to this so-cool piece. Beautifully blend the hues of natural living with the edginess of your modern lifestyle.Number of Drawers: 6Included: 1 Dresser(s)Features: Quick Ship, StorageJoinery: Glued, Butt Joint, Screwed, NailedTools Required: Phillips (not Included), Allen Wrench (included), Screws (included)Dresser Measurements: 15.83 Depth/Inches, 29.02 Height/Inches, 52.72 Width/InchesWeight (lb.): 120 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 75% Medium-Density Fibreboard, 20% Metal, 5% Other 5% Or LessMetal Finish: PewterCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: CoastalCountry of Origin: Imported