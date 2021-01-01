Noble House Snyder 23.75 in. Dark Walnut Rectangle MDF Side Table with 2-Shelf

Functionality meets style in a single accessory. Our side table is the perfect companion to any living space with its clean lines and precise structure. With two shelves and X-cross accents, this side table helps you organize any clutter you may have while also bringing a refined touch to any sofa or chair. Whether you're using this to exhibit a set of your favorite photos or to display a stack of books, this sleek accessory allows you comfortable table space whenever you need it. Color: Dark Walnut.