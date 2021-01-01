SNURR Dining Table

"We would like to present our handmade beam wood dining table.The wood has a unique grain, making each table different and special. It shows the knots and all of the small natural imperfections that make each piece one-of-a-kind. Wood was impregnated with German oil, which protects the wood against dirt, coffee and water stains.This upcycled wooden table is the perfect addition to any indoor living space. It will work in an urban loft, a rustic farmhouse style room, or any office or shop that you have and want to put a well crafted and unique piece of furniture in.