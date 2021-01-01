From the holiday aisle
Snowy Sheffield Slim 7.5' Green Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with 450 Clear/White Lights
This Snowy Sheffield Spruce tree features Feel Real® branch tip technology, creating a tree with remarkable realism. These crush-resistant branch tips are molded from real tree branches for an authentic living tree appearance. It is pre-strung with clear lights that remain lit even if a bulb burns out. The slim width of this tree may be a better fit in areas where floor space is limited. Three-section construction and hinged branches add to ease of assembly. The Sturdy folding metal tree stand is included.