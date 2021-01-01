Trademark Fine Art 'Snowmum IV' Canvas Art by Chris Paschke

Artist: Chris PaschkeSubject: FloralStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a watercolor sketch of white mums. Prominent Colors: White, Grey Chris Paschke's comfort with the Sumi brush and continuing study with Asian masters have brought her 'lovingly into the world of passive, peaceful Zen concepts, and the simplicity of an Asian artist.' The minimalism she brings to Wild Apple in her soft grasses, florals, characters and handmade papers continues to flourish with new visions, colors and textural studies. Many trips to China have fueled her desire to learn more about the art form, and have led her to create a living environment in the mountains of central California. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.