Snowmen Christmas Stocking Holders, Set of 2

Your stockings are safe with these Snowmen Christmas Stocking Holders. Each of these stocking holders boast a snowman, Christmas tree, and fresh snow. Set of two (2) stocking holders Each stocking holder measures 4.25L x 3.5W x 5.25H in. Crafted of resin Features snowmen in the snow with Christmas trees Dressed in winter gear and the word "Joy" Hues of white, black, red, green, and silver Total weight: 3.69 lbs. Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.